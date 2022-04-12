UrduPoint.com

Reporters From Russia, LPR Come Under Fire In Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Reporters From Russia, LPR Come Under Fire in Donbas

Reporters from the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Russia, including a Ria Novosti correspondent, have come under fire in the Frunze settlement of the LPR

FRUNZE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Reporters from the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Russia, including a Ria Novosti correspondent, have come under fire in the Frunze settlement of the LPR.

Representatives of the press office of the LPR People's Militia have also come under fire during the incident in Frunze.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Luhansk From

Recent Stories

French Presidential Hopeful Marine Le Pen Opposes ..

French Presidential Hopeful Marine Le Pen Opposes Energy Sanctions Against Russi ..

23 seconds ago
 Rally taken out on election of Shahbaz Sharif as P ..

Rally taken out on election of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister

25 seconds ago
 2280 Sikh pilgrims to reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib f ..

2280 Sikh pilgrims to reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib from India

26 seconds ago
 Russian President Putin felicitates PM Shehbaz Sha ..

Russian President Putin felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

28 seconds ago
 FCCI president congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

FCCI president congratulates PM Shehbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU with Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Tu ..

IUB signs MoU with Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Turkey for teaching, research

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.