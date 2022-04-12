Reporters From Russia, LPR Come Under Fire in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

FRUNZE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Reporters from the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Russia, including a Ria Novosti correspondent, have come under fire in the Frunze settlement of the LPR.

Representatives of the press office of the LPR People's Militia have also come under fire during the incident in Frunze.