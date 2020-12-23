Reporters Offer Conflicting Takes on Brexit Deal, Some Say Talks Done

The talks on UK-EU trade deal are still ongoing, but the agreement is likely to be reached this Wednesday evening, a BBC reporter said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The talks on UK-EU trade deal are still ongoing, but the agreement is likely to be reached this Wednesday evening, a BBC reporter said.

According to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, the negotiators are still in talks, although a Sky journalist, Joe Pike, tweeted the deal was done already, citing a source from the British government.