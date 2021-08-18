UrduPoint.com

Reporters Without Borders Calls On Yemeni Authorities To Stop Intimidation Of Journalists

Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:21 PM

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urged the authorities of the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to protect two journalists, whose home was assaulted following their coverage of the massacre of a family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urged the authorities of the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to protect two journalists, whose home was assaulted following their coverage of the massacre of a family.

Al Jazeera cameraman Naeef Al-Wafi and Sky news Arabia cameraman Taha Saleh are intimidated by Taiz military intelligence department after they covered the massacre and abduction of a family, with militia supporting the ruling Islah Party engaged in the persecution.

The journalists' home was assaulted, while one of them was out, and the other managed to escape.

This came after two other journalists were kidnapped in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen in mid-August.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for several years. Due to the ongoing civil war, Yemen has become one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in the world. According to the Yemeni Journalists' Syndicate, 112 cases of violations of media and journalists' rights were reported in the country last year alone. Yemen is ranked the 169th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

