Reporters Without Borders Condemns Attacks, Threats Against Journalists After Niger Coup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 05:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The international non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned a series of attacks and threats against journalists following the coup in Niger.

"Three incidents against journalists recorded in four days raise concerns about press freedom since the coup in Niger. Reporters Without Borders condemns these attacks," RSF said in a statement.

According to the NGO, correspondents for the French tv channel TV5Monde and newspaper Le Figaro received verbal threats from demonstrators on Sunday while covering a march in support of the military that came to power in Niger.

The NGO says that two days earlier, during a news conference at the party headquarters of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, unidentified individuals attacked employees of the Nigerien TV and radio company Anfani and damaged the camera of Bonferey private television channel.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice."

