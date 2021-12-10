Reporters Without Borders Condemns London Court Ruling to Extradite Assange to US

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the London court's decision to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, the organization's head, Christophe Deloire, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the London court's decision to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, the organization's head, Christophe Deloire, said on Friday.

"We condemn today's UK High Court decision to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to the US, which will prove historic for all the wrong reasons. We fully believe that Julian Assange has been targeted for his contributions to journalism," Deloire tweeted.