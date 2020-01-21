UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reporters Without Borders Looking Into Situation With Russian Media In Estonia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:57 PM

Reporters Without Borders Looking Into Situation With Russian Media in Estonia

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is investigating the situation with Russian media in Estonia amid developments around Sputnik Estonia, whose employees were threatened with criminal prosecution, Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is investigating the situation with Russian media in Estonia amid developments around Sputnik Estonia, whose employees were threatened with criminal prosecution, Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said.

"Dear Mr Vyshinsky, thank you very much for contacting RSF. We are currently investigating the issue of Russian-speaking media in Estonia and will possibly publish a statement," Cavelier said in her response to a letter by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, signed by its Executive Director Kirill Vyshinsky.

Sputnik Estonia staffers were forced to terminate their contracts starting January 1, after receiving threats of jail terms of up to five years from Estonian police. Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for their actions.

However, the Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency, Sputnik's Moscow-based parent company, has insisted that it is not mentioned in any EU sanctions lists.

In connection with the situation, Rossiya Segodnya appealed to the OSCE. Its representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, urged Tallinn to "refrain from unnecessary limitations on the work of foreign media that can affect the free flow of information." Desir also stated that the individual EU sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev could not be extended to Sputnik Estonia journalists.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Estonian authorities' actions against the news agency were outrageous, and accused the European Union of not doing enough to help.

Related Topics

Police Russia Europe Jail Threatened European Union Company Tallinn Estonia January Criminals Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

46 minutes ago

Russia Strengthens Quarantine Border Control Over ..

4 minutes ago

US Ready to Help India, Pakistan Resolve Bilateral ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Human Welfare Agency Says Has Equipment to ..

8 minutes ago

Leicester boss Rodgers confident Chilwell and Chou ..

8 minutes ago

Transnistria Suspends Border Crossing Restrictions ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.