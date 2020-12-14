Reporters Without Borders Records Fourfold Increase in Journalists' Arrests From March-May

The number of arbitrary arrests of journalists has quadrupled over the first three months of the coronavirus from March to May compared to the same period of the last year across the world, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-governmental organization said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The number of arbitrary arrests of journalists has quadrupled over the first three months of the coronavirus from March to May compared to the same period of the last year across the world, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-governmental organization said on Monday.

"The number of arrests quadrupled from March to May 2020. State of exception laws and emergency measures adopted in much of the world to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic visibly contributed to a 'news and information lockdown' and resulted in journalists being arrested and sometimes jailed," the RSF said in a report.

According to the NGO, in total, 35 percent of over 300 abuses of journalists linked to their coverage of the pandemic from February to November are arbitrary arrests, while physical or psychological violence constituted 30 percent.

Globally, as many as 387 reporters were detained over their work at the start of December 2020, compared with 389 recorded by early December 2019, the RSF said, adding that the number of detained female journalists has increased by 35 percent to 42 currently detained.

In addition, the NGO said that at least 54 journalists were currently held hostage worldwide, which marks a 5-percent decline compared to last year's figures. Most of the incidents take place in three middle Eastern countries of Syria, Yemen and Iraq.