UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reporters Without Borders Records Fourfold Increase In Journalists' Arrests From March-May

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

Reporters Without Borders Records Fourfold Increase in Journalists' Arrests From March-May

The number of arbitrary arrests of journalists has quadrupled over the first three months of the coronavirus from March to May compared to the same period of the last year across the world, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-governmental organization said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The number of arbitrary arrests of journalists has quadrupled over the first three months of the coronavirus from March to May compared to the same period of the last year across the world, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) non-governmental organization said on Monday.

"The number of arrests quadrupled from March to May 2020. State of exception laws and emergency measures adopted in much of the world to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic visibly contributed to a 'news and information lockdown' and resulted in journalists being arrested and sometimes jailed," the RSF said in a report.

According to the NGO, in total, 35 percent of over 300 abuses of journalists linked to their coverage of the pandemic from February to November are arbitrary arrests, while physical or psychological violence constituted 30 percent.

Globally, as many as 387 reporters were detained over their work at the start of December 2020, compared with 389 recorded by early December 2019, the RSF said, adding that the number of detained female journalists has increased by 35 percent to 42 currently detained.

In addition, the NGO said that at least 54 journalists were currently held hostage worldwide, which marks a 5-percent decline compared to last year's figures. Most of the incidents take place in three middle Eastern countries of Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Related Topics

World Syria Yemen Iraq Same February March May November December 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz angry over Lahore division leadership

44 seconds ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed meets FIFA chief and discusse ..

5 minutes ago

Duty-free yarn imports demanded for textile sector ..

9 minutes ago

Public cooperation crucial for success in policing ..

58 seconds ago

FESCO issues shutdown notice

1 minute ago

Japanese Prime Minister's Approval Rating Down 14 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.