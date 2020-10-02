UrduPoint.com
Reporters Without Borders Says Azerbaijan Must Probe Attacks On Journalists In Karabakh

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:54 AM

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demands that Azerbaijan must investigate the attacks that left several journalists injured in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demands that Azerbaijan must investigate the attacks that left several journalists injured in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Thursday, Yerevan said that two journalists of French newspaper Le Monde had been injured in shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Sputnik Armenia, a cameraman of the Armenia broadcaster was also injured as a result of the shelling. Armenian newspaper 24news reported that its journalist had been injured in an attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"This shelling has no justification: civilians and especially journalists are not military targets ... We call on the Azerbaijani government to launch an investigation to find out the origins of the attack as well as do everything to ensure the safe evacuation of injured journalists," Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF's Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, said on late Thursday.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.

