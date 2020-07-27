UrduPoint.com
Reporters Without Borders Says Ban On Monitoring Assange Court Hearing 'Worrying'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:21 PM

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said that a decision to prevent the organization from monitoring Monday's administrative hearing in Julian Assange's extradition case has "worrying" implications ahead of his trial in September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said that a decision to prevent the organization from monitoring Monday's administrative hearing in Julian Assange's extradition case has "worrying" implications ahead of his trial in September.

"Along with media and other NGO observers, RSF has again been barred access from remotely monitoring today's administrative hearing in the case of Julian Assange. This has very worrying implications for the resumption of his full extradition hearing in September," the organization wrote on Twitter.

An administrative hearing is taking place in a London court on Monday ahead of the September trial. The United States is seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to face 18 Federal charges, 17 of which are under the Espionage Act.

He faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted.

A new superseding indictment was filed against Assange in June, which contained no new charges, but the US Justice Department said that it broadened the "scope of the conspiracy" against the WikiLeaks founder.

RSF has previously called for Assange's release from his pretrial detention in the United Kingdom. The WikiLeaks founder's lawyers have argued that he is in poor health and is at risk of contracting COVID-19 while in jail.

Assange was arrested in London in April 2019 at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he sought refuge seven years before. He was initially sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail but has remained in custody pending his extradition trial as he is deemed to be a flight risk.

