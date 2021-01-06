(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Westminster Magistrates Court's refusal to release WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on bail after ruling against his extradition to the United States is an "unnecessary, cruel decision," as the fame whistleblower's health is at risk and he should not remain behind bars for another moment, a representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) told reporters outside the court.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser denied the whistleblower bail on the grounds that he had previously violated bail conditions. Two day before that, the justice ruled against extraditing Assange, citing health reasons and the risk of his suicide in the US prison system. The US is going to appeal the ruling, which may take months, if not more than a year.

"[The justice believes that] the COVID-19 situation is under control. So she did not see any risks of him remaining there [in high security prison]. Reporters Without Borders, we, seriously disagree with that assessment. He is clearly at risk of proliferation of COVID-19 infections," the RSF representative said.

In addition, she went on, the court recognized that his "mental health issues are serious," which prevents his extradition.

"It should also be grounds for his release now because everything that she [justice] outlined in detail will be exacerbated by a period of prolonged detention. So for me it is unnecessary, cruel decision," she continued.

According to the RSF representative, the justice "has been very harsh along the way," as she has denied sometimes "even smaller decisions that could have made things more humane for Mr Assange." For instance, in February, she denied him to leave a glass door and sit with his legal team.

"He was held like a violent criminal or a terrorist through his proceedings," she added.

When asked about a prospect of Assange's team losing appeal against bail denial and him remaining in Belmarsh until the appeals process is exhausted, she said that it is "completely unacceptable, he should not remain behind bars for another moment, let alone months."