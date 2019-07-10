(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A Reporters Without Borders (RSF) delegation visited Riyadh in April in the aftermath of the killing of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the first-ever invitation from the Saudi government to travel to the kingdom and privately meet with its senior officials, RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire said on Thursday.

"We decided to make it public today in the international press: a delegation of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) went to Saudi Arabia in April to discuss the release of jailed journalists, in the aftermath of the Khashoggi killing," Deloire wrote on Twitter.

Separately, The Washington Post reported, citing Deloire, that RSF started seeking a visit to Saudi Arabia just weeks after the high-profile murder, urging Riyadh to engage with the growing army of critics of its human rights record. Finally, the Saudi government did send the invitation in late March.

As a result, the group met with Saudi ministers of justice and foreign affairs, public prosecutor and the head of the government human rights commission. During the meetings, the delegation demanded a proper investigation into the Khashoggi murder as well as "unconditional and immediate release" of about 30 journalists jailed in the kingdom.

The Saudi officials, in turn, reportedly also complained about the country's low position on RSF's 2019 World Press Freedom Index, where Saudi Arabia ranks 172nd out of 180 countries that are scored.

Upon its return from Riyadh, the press freedom group kept silent about the visit in the hope that the Saudi authorities would ultimately release at least some of the journalists, perhaps during Ramadan. Yet, no journalists have been freed, according to Deloire.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a vocal critic of Riyadh's policies, went missing last October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and his body was dismembered inside the consulate.

Saudi authorities have charged several people with Khashoggi's murder but have repeatedly denied any involvement of the royal family.