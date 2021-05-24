UrduPoint.com
Reporters Without Borders Urges EU Leaders To Sanction Belarus Over Diverted Jet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:21 PM

Reporters Without Borders Urges EU Leaders to Sanction Belarus Over Diverted Jet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Reporters Without Borders director general Christophe Deloire said on Monday that he expected EU leaders to take action against Belarus after it forced an airliner to land and arrested a journalist.

"Hijacking a plane to arrest a journalist is pushing state treachery to the extreme. We expect from the international community sanctions commensurate with this perfidy," he tweeted.

Deloire urged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to free Roman Protasevich, a former editor of the Poland-based online news outlet Nexta. The 26-year-old Belarusian was arrested after disembarking.

The Ryanair plane with over 100 passengers on board was ordered to land in Minsk over the alleged bomb threat while flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday. The EU said that leaders would discuss response measures during the upcoming meeting.

