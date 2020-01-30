Reports About Explosive Device on Woman on Simferopol-Moscow Flight Not Confirmed - S7

Reports about an explosive device on a female passenger of an aircraft on a Simferopol-Moscow flight has not been confirmed, S7 Airlines told Sputnik on Thursday

S7 Airlines earlier in the day told Sputnik that a passenger on the Simferopol-Moscow flight stood in the aisle and announced that she had an explosive device.

The plane safely landed in Domodedovo.

"Information about the presence of an explosive device on a passenger of Flight S7 2008 Simferopol-Moscow was not confirmed. All passengers left the plane and are re-passing security control at the airport terminal. Security service officers are working with the passenger who claimed to have an explosive device, an additional inspection of the aircraft is underway," S7 said.