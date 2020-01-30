UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reports About Explosive Device On Woman On Simferopol-Moscow Flight Not Confirmed - S7

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Reports About Explosive Device on Woman on Simferopol-Moscow Flight Not Confirmed - S7

Reports about an explosive device on a female passenger of an aircraft on a Simferopol-Moscow flight has not been confirmed, S7 Airlines told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Reports about an explosive device on a female passenger of an aircraft on a Simferopol-Moscow flight has not been confirmed, S7 Airlines told Sputnik on Thursday.

S7 Airlines earlier in the day told Sputnik that a passenger on the Simferopol-Moscow flight stood in the aisle and announced that she had an explosive device.

The plane safely landed in Domodedovo.

"Information about the presence of an explosive device on a passenger of Flight S7 2008 Simferopol-Moscow was not confirmed. All passengers left the plane and are re-passing security control at the airport terminal. Security service officers are working with the passenger who claimed to have an explosive device, an additional inspection of the aircraft is underway," S7 said.

Related Topics

All Airport

Recent Stories

Chairman NAB listens 1,500 complaints in 'Khuli Ke ..

43 seconds ago

Abbottabad Blues beat White in Winter Sports Socce ..

45 seconds ago

Turkish Forces Launch Anti-PKK Operation in Countr ..

46 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Cholistan in ..

48 seconds ago

First Evacuation Plane Departs From S. Korea to Ch ..

50 seconds ago

Moscow to Seek Extradition of Russian National Vin ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.