Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:26 PM

Reports About Navalny's 'Double Poisoning' Show That West Acts in Unethical Manner- Lavrov

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Wednesday that Western media outlets' reports about alleged double or even triple poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny were unethical and showcased the unwillingness to establish facts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Wednesday that Western media outlets' reports about alleged double or even triple poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny were unethical and showcased the unwillingness to establish facts.

"Sensational reports about double or even triple poisoning of Navalny ... It is funny to read this, but such reports � or, more precisely, the way they are presented � only show that our Western partners have no standards of ethics, they have no experience of proper technological effort, and they have no desire to comply with international legal norms when it comes to establishing facts," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Croatia's foreign minister, Gordan Grlic-Radman.

"This is their way of thinking: 'We reveal new facts that the German intelligence has established regarding Navalny, and Moscow is silent for two days. If they are silent, then they are to blame.' I think any sane person understands that this approach is faulty," the Russian diplomat went on to say.

More Stories From World

