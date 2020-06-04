Reports About Possible New Meeting of Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Not True - Moscow

Nobody approached Russia regarding a new meeting of foreign ministers of the Normandy format, reports about a possibility of such meeting are false, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Nobody approached Russia regarding a new meeting of foreign ministers of the Normandy format, reports about a possibility of such meeting are false, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that work in the Normandy format (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) on the situation in Donbas would continue, and talks at the level of foreign ministers would be held shortly.

"We saw media reports regarding the proposals of the Ukrainian side to hold a meeting of the Normandy Four at the level of foreign ministers, but no one has officially addressed us about this," Zakharova said.

She recalled that a video conference of foreign ministers of the Normandy format had been held on April 30. According to Zakharova, it lacked any progress in the implementation of the decisions of the December 9 Normandy summit in Paris.

"Unfortunately, there is no progress now. The dialogue is ongoing within the framework of the Minsk Contact Group. We hope that our partners will make every effort to implement the results of the Paris Summit," she said.

Zakharova called the information about the new meeting of the Normandy Four foreign ministers false.

"As for the question, who needs such false stories, I think that it is necessary to ask media that disseminate all this without verification, and with those who make such statements," she concluded.