Reports About Russian Embassy In US Evacuating Diplomats 'Utter Lie' - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The reports that Russia has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Washington, DC and from other diplomatic facilities is completely false, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"This is an utter lie," Antonov said when asked about reports claiming the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC has started evacuating diplomats in connection with the situation in Ukraine. "All of us in Washington, New York and Houston are working as usual."

Antonov emphasized that the Russian Embassy in the United States has not received instructions from Moscow or requests from the US State Department for diplomats to leave the country.

"We continue to carry out our diplomatic duties,"Antonov said. "The main task for this week is to get written answers from the US side to the Russian proposals on the two documents regarding security guarantees, the implementation of which will allow to stabilize the situation in Europe.

On Monday, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany joined the United States in encouraging at least some of their diplomatic personnel and family members to leave Ukraine over a potential security threat. The citizens of these countries staying in Ukraine have been advised to return on commercial flights.

The European Union characterized the decision as being "dramatic," saying its diplomats will continue to work in Kiev.

The United States and NATO continue to accuse Russia of preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it has no intention to attack any country.

In addition, Russia has pointed to NATO's increased military activities near its borders, saying additional expansion eastward such as in Ukraine constitute a threat to Russia's national security and can not be tolerated.

