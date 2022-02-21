UrduPoint.com

Reports About Russia's Alleged List Of Ukrainians Bound To Deaths, Camps Fake - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Reports About Russia's Alleged List of Ukrainians Bound to Deaths, Camps Fake - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Allegations on Russia having a list of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps in the event of an "incursion" into Ukraine are fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"That is a lie. This is absolute fiction, there is no such list, it is fake," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin was aware of such a list.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik obtained a letter sent by US Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Bathsheba Nell Crocker, to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. The letter alleged, although not providing evidence, that Russia is compiling a list of Ukrainian nationals who would be killed or sent to camps once Ukraine is invaded, warning the UN that this would lead to a human rights catastrophe.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Geneva Lead Event

Recent Stories

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

15 minutes ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

51 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>