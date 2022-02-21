MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Allegations on Russia having a list of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps in the event of an "incursion" into Ukraine are fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"That is a lie. This is absolute fiction, there is no such list, it is fake," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin was aware of such a list.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik obtained a letter sent by US Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Bathsheba Nell Crocker, to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. The letter alleged, although not providing evidence, that Russia is compiling a list of Ukrainian nationals who would be killed or sent to camps once Ukraine is invaded, warning the UN that this would lead to a human rights catastrophe.