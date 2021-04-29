Reports About Suspension of Deal to Establish Russian Naval Base in Sudan Untrue - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Reports about the suspension of the agreement to establish a Russian naval base on the Red Sea in Sudan are untrue, the Russian Embassy in Khartoum said on Instagram.

Earlier, the Al Arabiya tv channel, citing a source, reported that Sudan was freezing the agreement on the creation of a Russian military base on the Red Sea, signed with the previous authorities. The report also said Khartoum was suspending any new deployment of Russian troops at the Flamingo naval base. The agreement, according to the channel's source, is suspended pending its approval by the parliament, Sudan's Sovereignty Council or the country's government.

"In connection with reports in the regional and Sudanese information space about the alleged suspension of the implementation of the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sudan on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy in Sudan, the embassy stresses that these statements are untrue, whatever the so-called 'sources' say. The Russian embassy in Khartoum has not received any notifications from the Sudanese side," the embassy said.