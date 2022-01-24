Media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's alleged request to Russian President Vladimir Putin not to start a war in Donbas during Beijing Winter Olympics are fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Media reports about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's alleged request to Russian President Vladimir Putin not to start a war in Donbas during Beijing Winter Olympics are fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, Bloomberg reported citing a diplomat in China that Xi had asked Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Olympics.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that the Bloomberg report is "not even a fake, but a special informational operation of corresponding American services."

Peskov also mentioned that London's statement about Moscow's alleged plans to bring a pro-Russian leader to power in Ukraine is "fake" as well.

"It goes into the basket with hysterical fake news as well. Our Chinese comrades have already reacted to this too," Peskov said.