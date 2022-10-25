Reports Elon Musk Could Be Subject to National Security Review are Not True - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Media reports claiming billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk could be subject to a national security review are false, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We've heard those reportings, those reportings are not true," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "The national security review, that is not true."

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration was engaged in early discussions about possibly subjecting Elon Musk's ventures, including the deal to purchase Twitter as well as SpaceX's Starlink satellite network, to national security reviews amid his statements about Ukraine.