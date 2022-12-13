Reports IRGC Navy Blocked 2 US Military Ships Sailing Into Persian Gulf 'Fake News' - Navy

Iranian media reports falsely claimed that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy blocked the path of two US Navy ships heading into the Persian Gulf last week, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesperson Cmdr. Tim Hawkins told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Iranian media reports falsely claimed that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy blocked the path of two US Navy ships heading into the Persian Gulf last week, US Naval Forces Central Command spokesperson Cmdr. Tim Hawkins told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Fake news. Not true whatsoever," Hawkins said when asked to comment on the Iranian media reports.

On Monday, the Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a senior IRGC commander, that a new IRGC military vessel blocked the path of US warships heading into the Persian Gulf.

Last week, the US Central Command claimed that the IRCG Navy interacted in an unsafe manner with a US patrol vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Hormuz. The incident occurred when the US guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans and the expeditionary mobile base vessel Lewis B. Puller were conducting a routine transit in international waters and the patrol boat approached them, the Central Command said.