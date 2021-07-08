(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Reports that Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents were involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise are false, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"These reports are absolutely false, the United States condemns this heinous act. These false reports are nothing more than that, just false reports," Price said when asked to clarify whether DEA agents were involved in Moise's assassination.

Price added that there are no clear answers yet as to who is responsible for the assassination.