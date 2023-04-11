CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Washington Post's report about Egypt's alleged plans to deliver up to 40,000 missiles to Russia does not correspond to reality, Egyptian broadcaster Al-Qahera news reported, citing sources close to the matter.

The report published by The Washington Post is "absurd" and "does not correspond to reality," the broadcaster's source said, adding that Egypt pursues a balanced policy towards all countries, with peace, stability and development being its defining factors.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported, referring to the leaked Pentagon documents, that Egypt was allegedly planning to supply up to 40,000 missiles to Russia.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the reports about Egypt's alleged supplies of missiles to Russia looked like "another misinformation," saying that such reports should be treated as such.