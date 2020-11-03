Reports Of Hostages At Restaurant In Vienna Not Confirmed By Interior Minister
Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:30 AM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer did not comment on reports of hostages having been taken at a restaurant in Vienna in parallel with the shooting at a synagogue in the center of the city.
"I ask for your understanding.
We are in the midst of an obvious terrorist attack, it is a dynamic situation," Nehammer said on ORF 1 tv late on Monday, adding that all verified information is coming from the interior ministry only.
Earlier, Austrian broadcaster OE24 reported that criminals took people hostage at a restaurant in Vienna, in a different area from the place where the deadly synagogue shooting was carried out on Monday evening.