Reports of Hostages at Restaurant in Vienna Not Confirmed by Interior Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer did not comment on reports of hostages having been taken at a restaurant in Vienna in parallel with the shooting at a synagogue in the center of the city.

"I ask for your understanding.

We are in the midst of an obvious terrorist attack, it is a dynamic situation," Nehammer said on ORF 1 tv late on Monday, adding that all verified information is coming from the interior ministry only.

Earlier, Austrian broadcaster OE24 reported that criminals took people hostage at a restaurant in Vienna, in a different area from the place where the deadly synagogue shooting was carried out on Monday evening.