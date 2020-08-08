Reports of Human Rights Violations in Taliban-Controlled Areas Propaganda - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Any reports about human rights violations in the areas controlled by the Taliban militant movement are just propaganda against the group, since, unlike the government in Kabul, the Taliban are committed to the implementation of human rights without any exclusions, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the movement's political office in Qatar, told Sputnik in a phone interview.

"First of all, these are all propaganda against us. Human rights violations that have taken place in areas under the Kabul administration reach thousands of cases, while in areas under our control there are zero, there are no human rights violations. We are committed to the prevention of human rights violations in any form, because [this is] according to Islamic rules, we are abiding by these rules," Shaheen said in comments on skeptics' concerns that after the integration of the Taliban into Afghan society, the country could roll back in a number of areas, including on the issue of human rights.

According to Shaheen, the Taliban are committed to the right for education and work for men and women on an equal basis.

The Taliban spokesman also accused the Kabul administration of corruption and human rights violations.

"So this is only propaganda, we have no problems with this, we are committed to human rights," Shaheen added.

In February, the movement struck a deal with the United States that stipulated a phased 14-month troop withdrawal period and a ceasefire between both sides, effectively ending the confrontation that began in 2001. The US-Taliban agreement also envisioned a mutual release of prisoners between the Kabul administration and the militant group, and the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks.