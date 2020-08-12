UrduPoint.com
Reports Of Militia Attack On Convoy Near Iraq-Kuwait Border 'False' - US-Led Coalition

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:39 AM

Reports of Militia Attack on Convoy Near Iraq-Kuwait Border 'False' - US-Led Coalition

Recent reports about a militia attack on an Iraqi contract convoy near the border with Kuwait are false, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Myles Caggins III said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Recent reports about a militia attack on an Iraqi contract convoy near the border with Kuwait are false, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Myles Caggins III said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Reports of an attack on an Iraqi contract convoy at the Iraq-Kuwait border are false," Caggins said in the statement.

On Monday, US Central Command spokesman Maj. John Rigsbeen told Sputnik they were looking into the reports about the alleged attack .

Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing three Iraqi security forces, that there was an explosion near the Jraischan border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait targeting US forces.

The report also said that the Iraqi military denied such an incident took place.

