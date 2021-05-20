Reports Of Move Toward Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire Encouraging - White House
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States is encouraged by the reports of efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.
"We have seen reported of a move toward a potential ceasefire, that's clearly encouraging," Psaki said. "Obviously we can't get ahead of any agreements that may be brokered."