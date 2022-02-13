MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Massive information campaign by the United States on the alleged Russian "invasion" of Ukraine sets ground for possible provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Saturday.

"The US is artificially inflating hysteria around the so-called planned Russian invasion, even naming the dates of this invasion, and at the same time, together with the allies, they are pumping up the Ukrainian military with weapons... Allegations of an invasion create a pretext for possible provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces. This is how we see this situation," Ushakov said.