UrduPoint.com

Reports Of Russia's Alleged 'Invasion' Create Pretext For Kiev's Provocations - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Reports of Russia's Alleged 'Invasion' Create Pretext for Kiev's Provocations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Massive information campaign by the United States on the alleged Russian "invasion" of Ukraine sets ground for possible provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Saturday.

"The US is artificially inflating hysteria around the so-called planned Russian invasion, even naming the dates of this invasion, and at the same time, together with the allies, they are pumping up the Ukrainian military with weapons... Allegations of an invasion create a pretext for possible provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces. This is how we see this situation," Ushakov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same United States

Recent Stories

Chelsea and Palmeiras go to extra time at Club Wor ..

Chelsea and Palmeiras go to extra time at Club World Cup

15 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban kicks off re-election campaign

Hungary's Orban kicks off re-election campaign

15 minutes ago
 'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden ..

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden-Putin call: US official

16 minutes ago
 India moving towards genocide of Muslims: Presiden ..

India moving towards genocide of Muslims: President

16 minutes ago
 Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo ..

Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo on track for gold

16 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engag ..

Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engaged - Senior Administration Off ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>