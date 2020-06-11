Reports of Seoul, Pyongyang Halting Communication Regrettable - Moscow

Reports that Seouls and Pyongyang may have broken off communications are cause for regret, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Reports that Seouls and Pyongyang may have broken off communications are cause for regret, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

On June 9, the reports emerged that the military of North Korea stopped answering calls of South Korean military and officials.

"The ruptured channels of communications between the two Korean states, if it did happen, can only be a cause for regret," the ministry said.

"We are urging both sides in Korea to refrain from actions that could provoke tensions and resume dialogue as soon as possible. We are certain that there is no other way to resolve the existing problems," the ministry added.