Reports of Shelling in Donbas 'Troubling' - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States is aware of reports of shelling in Ukraine's Donbas region and considers them "troubling," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We have seen the reports of the shelling and feeling they are certainly troubling," Austin said during a press briefing.

We are still gathering the details. But, you know, we've said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict. So, we will be watching this very closely," Austin told a press briefing.