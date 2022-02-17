UrduPoint.com

Reports Of Shelling In Donbas 'Troubling' - Austin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Reports of Shelling in Donbas 'Troubling' - Austin

The United States is aware of reports of shelling in Ukraine's Donbas region and considers them "troubling," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States is aware of reports of shelling in Ukraine's Donbas region and considers them "troubling," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We have seen the reports of the shelling and feeling they are certainly troubling," Austin said during a press briefing.

We are still gathering the details. But, you know, we've said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict. So, we will be watching this very closely," Austin told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Austin United States

Recent Stories

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag ..

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag' operation: UK PM

1 minute ago
 Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be re ..

Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be ready by this August : Administr ..

1 minute ago
 Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

1 minute ago
 Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibi ..

Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibition

1 minute ago
 Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman Fr ..

Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman From Russia - US Embassy

1 minute ago
 Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Read ..

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Readiness to Agree on Security - M ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>