Reports of US Pressuring Ukraine to Cede Land to Russia 'Absolutely False' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Allegations of the United States pressuring the Ukrainian government to cede territory to Russia in order to prevent the escalation of the Donbas conflict are untrue, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"No, that's absolutely false," Psaki told a briefing when asked about claims that the Biden administration is pressuring Ukraine to cede land to Russia as a way to deter an invasion.

US President Joe Biden was still speaking with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as of the beginning of the White House press briefing, Psaki said. The two leaders are discussing the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine, she added.