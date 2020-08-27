UrduPoint.com
Reports On Alleged Talks On Exchanging US Citizens For Russians Not True- Foreign Ministry

Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Media reports on alleged talks about exchanging US espionage convict Paul Whelan and other US citizens for Russians imprisoned in the United States are not true, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"The media regularly publish reports on the preparation of the exchange of US citizens, including Paul Whelan, recently convicted in Russia, for Russian citizens held in US prisons. As previously noted by representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, all reports on the negotiations on this matter do not correspond to reality," Zakharova told reporters.

A citizen of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow on charges of espionage in December 2018.

