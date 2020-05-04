UrduPoint.com
Reports On Coup Attempt In Qatar False - Foreign Ministry Source

Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Reports on Coup Attempt in Qatar False - Foreign Ministry Source

A source in the Qatari Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that social media reports alleging an attempted coup in the country are false

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) A source in the Qatari Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that social media reports alleging an attempted coup in the country are false.

Earlier in the say, a video, allegedly made in early hours on Monday and showing unusual activity in Al Wakrah area in Doha with clearly heard gunshots, appeared on social networks.

A comment to the video suggested that a coup was being launched in Qatar by former Prime Minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, whose company, according to anonymous sources on social networks, has recently been subjected to checks.

"These are fake news," the source said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the situation in Doha and particularly in Al Wakrah area is calm, and no signs of the alleged coup can be observed.

