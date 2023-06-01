Reports on Relocation of BRICS Summit From S. Africa to China Not True - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Reports about the relocation of the BRICS summit from South Africa to China are not true and should not be relied on, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I think that this is from the category of fake news.

Based on contacts with counterparts from South Africa, from China, I have no grounds to somehow operationalize this matter. This is not the plot that we are discussing here," Ryabkov told reporters in Cape Town.

Russia still proceeds from the fact that the summit will be held in Johannesburg in August, as planned, the diplomat added.