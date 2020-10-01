UrduPoint.com
Reports On Transfer Of Militants From Syria To Karabakh Cause Concern - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Media reports about the mass recruitment of militants in northern Syria and their transfer to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cause concern, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The circulating information about the mass recruitment of militants in northern Syria and their transfer to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict causes concern. Relevant video and photo materials are published on social networks," Zakharova said at a briefing.

