Reports on Turkey Supplying Cluster Bombs to Kiev Are Disinformation - Source in Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Reports claiming that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs are disinformation and aim at undermining Ankara's peace efforts, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Foreign Policy reported on Tuesday, citing former US and EU officials, that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with US-designed artillery-fired cluster bombs since November 2022. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday cast doubt on the reports, adding that Moscow is monitoring the situation.

"You are asking us to comment on misinformation. Can't you see that Turkey is the only country that works for peace? (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is the only leader who can talk to both leaders and is trusted. Such information serves the interests of those who wish to undermine our peace efforts," the source said.