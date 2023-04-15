(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The publications in Western media accusing Turkey of assisting Russia in sanctions evasion are part of a disinformation campaign aimed at denigrating Turkey's efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday.

The Politico newspaper reported earlier on Friday, citing leaked Pentagon documents, that Turkey has been allegedly helping both Russia and Belarus to evade Western sanctions by reselling their goods in Europe.

"This is blatant disinformation aimed at denigrating Turkey's efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine, and, for the record, Turkey is the only country in the world right now that makes any efforts in that direction," the source told Sputnik.

Back in February, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Ankara did not support sanctions imposed unilaterally without the UN's approval but was also not going to allow anyone to evade these sanctions through Turkey.