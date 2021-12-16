UrduPoint.com

Reports Request Of Libyan Presidency Council's Head For Protection Not True - Source

Thu 16th December 2021

Reports Request of Libyan Presidency Council's Head for Protection Not True - Source

Media reports about the request of the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, for protection are not true, hi is in his residence, a high-ranking source told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Media reports about the request of the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, for protection are not true, hi is in his residence, a high-ranking source told Sputnik on Thursday.

National media reported earlier in the day that armed people had rushed into the buildings of the Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Defense Ministry. A source told Sputnik earlier in the day that armed groups blocking government buildings demand the postponement of the presidential election scheduled for December 24.

"All media reports are false, especially regarding the request for protection from the head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi. He is in his residence and has not been exposed to any threats. Libyan intelligence defends him," the source said.

