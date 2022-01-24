Reports Russian Embassy in US Evacuating Diplomats 'Utter Lie' - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The reports that Russia has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Washington, DC and from other diplomatic facilities is completely false, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Monday.

"This is an utter lie," Antonov said when asked whether the reports claiming the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC has started evacuating diplomats in connection with the situation regarding Ukraine. "All of us in Washington, New York and Houston are working as usual."