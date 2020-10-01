Reports That Putin 'Leads Campaign Against Biden' Represent Hopeless Silliness - Ryabkov

Moscow considers Western media reports alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading a campaign to discredit US presidential candidate Joe Biden yet another manifestation of hopeless silliness, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Moscow considers Western media reports alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading a campaign to discredit US presidential candidate Joe Biden yet another manifestation of hopeless silliness, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Washington Post reported that a secret CIA report suggested that the campaign to discredit Biden could be personally led by Putin. The top secret CIA report, the CIA Worldwide Intelligence Review, was released on August 31, sources said.

According to the sources, the agency's analysts used both open sources and classified intelligence information in its preparation, using information from the National Security Agency (NSA) and the FBI.

"This is another manifestation of the hopeless silliness and muddiness of those who write such texts. Nothing more, there is no subject even for some kind of commentary, you can only shrug your shoulders," Ryabkov said.