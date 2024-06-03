Representative of Uzbekistan elected to UN Human Rights Committee for the first time in history

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The representative of Uzbekistan elected to United Nations (UN) Human Rights Committee for the first time in history of the UN headquarters in New York.

At the UN headquarters in New York, during the 40th session of the states parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), elections were held for nine members of the Human Rights Committee (HRC) for the 2025-2028 term, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Representatives from 16 states, including Burundi, Georgia, Egypt, India, Spain, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Lithuania, Morocco, Paraguay, the Republic of Korea, North Macedonia, Togo, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Ethiopia, and South Africa, competed for the nine seats in the HRC.

In a historic achievement, Akmal Saidov, Director of the National Center for Human Rights and an academician from Uzbekistan, received the highest number of votes from ICCPR member countries.

This marks the first time Uzbekistan, and indeed any Central Asian country, has joined this key UN body.

The United Nations has acknowledged the significant progress made by Uzbekistan on the international stage.

This progress is attributed to specific measures implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

These measures include eradicating child and forced labor, combating domestic violence, empowering women and girls, ensuring gender equality, improving conditions for vulnerable populations, and maintaining an open dialogue on all issues within the UN human rights agenda.

Uzbekistan’s election to the Human Rights Committee demonstrates the country's commitment to ensuring and protecting human rights through constructive interaction with international human rights structures.

It will enable Uzbekistan to actively participate in decision-making processes and exchange best practices in this field.

It is worth noting that the Human Rights Committee is a UN body consisting of independent experts who monitor the implementation of the ICCPR by state parties. There are 173 states participating in the pact.The Uzbekistan acceded to this international document in 1995. The Committee’s activities aim to ensure full respect for all civil and political human rights.