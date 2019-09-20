UrduPoint.com
Representatives From 55 States To Join Immortal Regiment Conference In Serbia - Organizers

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

The international conference of the Immortal Regiment movement scheduled next week will bring together over 100 organizers from 55 countries, the event's organizing committee told Sputnik on Friday

The conference will be held in the Serbian capital from September 25-26 with the participation of Serbian Labour Minister Zoran Djordjevic and other senior officials. The event is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from the Nazi invaders.

"More than 100 organizers of the Immortal Regiment march from 55 countries from all continents have been invited to join the first international conference the 'Memory of the Winners,'" the organizing committee's spokeswoman, Yulia Visloguzova, said.

The conference will also bring together representatives of the Serbian government, the Belgrade mayor's office, the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Embassy in Serbia, and the leadership of the international and Russian organizing committees of the Immortal Regiment.

The Immortal Regiment marches took place in May 2019 in Serbia for the fourth time. Last year, the march took place in six cities. In 2019, the marches were organized in more than ten cities, including Belgrade, Nis, Novi sad, Kraljevo, Krusevac, Kragujevac and others. The marches also gathered thousands of people in the cities of Trebinje, Banja Luka and Istocno Sarajevo of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Representatives of the Russian embassy, members of veteran organizations, local authorities and citizens of the country went there with photographs of their ancestors-liberators.

Djordjevic announced in August at a meeting with the Russian Ambassador in Belgrade, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, that the Immortal Regiment had become an event of national importance in Serbia this year.

