Representatives From 69 Nations Confirm Participation In SPIEF-2022 - Roscongress

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Representatives From 69 Nations Confirm Participation in SPIEF-2022 - Roscongress

Representatives from 69 countries have confirmed their participation in the milestone 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, the Roscongress Foundation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Representatives from 69 countries have confirmed their participation in the milestone 25th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, the Roscongress Foundation said on Thursday.

Invitations to the SPIEF have been sent to foreign participants from more than 190 countries.

"Representatives from 69 countries and territories have already confirmed their participation in SPIEF-2022 events," the organizers said in a statement.

The participants are from including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, China and India, among others.

