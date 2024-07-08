Open Menu

Representatives From Pakistan Other Countries Attend Trans-Himalaya Forum In Xizang, China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Representatives from over twenty countries and regions, including Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan, attended fourth China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation held in Linzhi in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The theme of the forum held last week was "Harmonious Coexistence of Humans and Nature.

The focus was on implementing the Nyingchi Initiative, which was launched at the forum last year.

Under the initiative, China proposed to work with countries around the Himalayas to improve environmental governance, and address ecological challenges.

Another point was to strengthen the protection of biodiversity, natural resources, and the overall environment of the region.

The forum was inaugurated in 2018. The platform focuses on sustainable development, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation for countries in the mountainous region.

