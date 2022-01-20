Representatives of 60 Countries Took Part in Conference in Afghanistan - Taliban Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Taliban movement's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said representatives of 60 countries took part in the economic conference in Afghanistan.

The economic conference was held in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The Taliban called on the international community to fulfill their obligations to their country, and also declared their commitment to the implementation of important projects, such as the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

Mujahid wrote on Twitter that representatives of 20 countries attended the conference in person, and the remaining 40 - online. According to the spokesman, the purpose of the conference was to find appropriate solutions to the economic problems of Afghanistan.