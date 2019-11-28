UrduPoint.com
Representatives Of Crimean Tatars Denied Registration For UN Forum On Minority Issues

Representatives of Crimean Tatars were denied registration for the 12th Session of the Forum on Minority Issues, held under the aegis of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Anastasia Gridchina, the head of Crimea's Ukrainian community, told Sputnik

The Forum on Minority Issues is taking place from November 28-29. Earlier on Thursday, leader of Crimea's Bulgarian community Ivan Abazher told Sputnik that he had been denied a visa by the Swiss embassy, thereby preventing him from attending the event.

"Representatives of Crimean Tatars simply were not registered as participants of the forum without any explanation," Gridchina, who is participating in the forum in Switzerland, said.

According to Gridchina, the Crimean Tatars' representatives were to present a report and speak on the observance of the right to education in the languages of national minorities in Crimea.

Crimea seceded from Ukraine and rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 when over 97 percent of the peninsula's voters backed reunification in a referendum. After the vote, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on the rehabilitation of the Crimean Tatars and other peoples deported from the peninsula during the Soviet era.

