Representatives Of DPR, LNR Bring Prisoners To Horlivka For Exchange With Kiev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 01:50 PM

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have brought captured members of the Ukrainian security forces to the city of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine ahead of the prisoner exchange with Kiev that is set to take place later in the day.

Vehicles with prisoners brought by DPR representatives are currently standing on the territory of an entry-exit point on the edge of Horlivka.

Olga Kobtseva, the head of the LPR working group on exchange of prisoners, said that LPR representatives had also brought prisoners for the exchange and was waiting for a signal about the Ukrainian side's readiness to start the procedure.

On December 9, the presidents of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine held talks in the so-called Normandy format and agreed, among everything, to ensure exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas under "all-for-all" formula once the sides finalize the lists of individuals to be released and swapped.

 The last prisoner exchange between the warring sides took place in December 2017.

