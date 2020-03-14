Representatives of ICRC to Get Access to Ukrainian Captives in Donbas - Kiev

The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will be granted admission to the Ukrainian prisoners detained in Donbas, Andriy Yermak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Saturday

"We agreed in the trilateral contact group that the Red Cross will be allowed to the places where our people are [detained] in uncontrolled territories," Yermak said during a talk show on the Ukraina broadcaster, adding that he participated in the meeting due to the fact that many of the agreements reached by the presidents during the Normandy Four summit in Paris were not implemented.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the contract group in Minsk, according to Yermak.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Their latest meeting took place on December 9 in Paris after a three-year hiatus and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces. The sides agreed to hold another summit in Berlin in four months.

The conflict in Donbas has been ongoing since 2014 when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.