UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Representatives Of ICRC To Get Access To Ukrainian Captives In Donbas - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Representatives of ICRC to Get Access to Ukrainian Captives in Donbas - Kiev

The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will be granted admission to the Ukrainian prisoners detained in Donbas, Andriy Yermak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will be granted admission to the Ukrainian prisoners detained in Donbas, Andriy Yermak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Saturday.

"We agreed in the trilateral contact group that the Red Cross will be allowed to the places where our people are [detained] in uncontrolled territories," Yermak said during a talk show on the Ukraina broadcaster, adding that he participated in the meeting due to the fact that many of the agreements reached by the presidents during the Normandy Four summit in Paris were not implemented.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the contract group in Minsk, according to Yermak.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Their latest meeting took place on December 9 in Paris after a three-year hiatus and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces. The sides agreed to hold another summit in Berlin in four months.

The conflict in Donbas has been ongoing since 2014 when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Minsk Paris Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian Prime Minister Creates Coordination Counci ..

26 seconds ago

A new case of Coronavirus reported in Karachi

27 seconds ago

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani cancels walima ceremony of ..

29 seconds ago

Schachmann wins shortened Paris-Nice cycling race

32 seconds ago

US-Led Coalition Confirms 3 Personnel Injured in R ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Aeroflot Cuts Europe Flights Over Coronav ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.