Representatives of Indian, Russian Far Eastern Regions to Meet in Vladivostok on Monday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Indian government officials and businesspeople will discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation with representatives of the Russian Far East in Vladivostok on Monday.

The Indian delegation will be represented by Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma, representatives of five Indian states, namely Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, as well as businesspeople.

The Russian side will be head by Yury Trutnev, the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister.

The event precedes the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.