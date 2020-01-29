Representatives of Kiev, Donbas Discussed Possible Troop Disengagement Sections - Gryzlov

Representatives of Kiev and Donbas discussed additional sections for the disengagement of troops, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative in the Contact Group to resolve the situation in Ukraine, told reporters Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Representatives of Kiev and Donbas discussed additional sections for the disengagement of troops, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative in the Contact Group to resolve the situation in Ukraine, told reporters Wednesday.

"Representatives of Kiev and Donbas, with the participation of mediators, discussed additional sections for the disengagement of troops and hardware. The positions of the sides are being agreed on the basis of the principles contained in the framework decision of the Contact Group on the separation of forces and hardware of 2016," Gryzlov said.

He said the group's participants had agreed to continue the work.